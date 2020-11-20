Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Avalara worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $164.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.33 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $175.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVLR. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $114,898.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,012 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,127. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

