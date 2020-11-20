B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley Purchases 15,000 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $487,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,224 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $31,322.16.

On Friday, September 4th, Bryant R. Riley acquired 2,282 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $59,811.22.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Bryant R. Riley acquired 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $407,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $533,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 607.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 558.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth $242,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

