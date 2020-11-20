Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,370,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,023,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 434,759 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 348,730 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

