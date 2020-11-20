Bank of America Upgrades H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) to “Buy”

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $987.92 million, a PE ratio of 273.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 95.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 27.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

