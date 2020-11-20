Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BECN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $329,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.2% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

