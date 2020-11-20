Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

BECN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.04.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,157,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.