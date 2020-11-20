Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BILI. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.46.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. Analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.