BitCoen (BEN) Price Up 14.7% This Week

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. BitCoen has a market cap of $66,442.03 and approximately $441.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.22 or 0.00795556 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001385 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,227.64 or 0.99859375 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

