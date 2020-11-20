BlockStamp (BST) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,188.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 52.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 45.3% against the dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $1,188.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001633 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002652 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000790 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000063 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001581 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000664 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,145,687 coins and its circulating supply is 26,602,721 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

