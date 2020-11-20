British Land’s (BTLCY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTLCY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of British Land from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of BTLCY opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£14.8bn (British Land share: Â£11.2bn) as at 31 March 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.