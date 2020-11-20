Brokerages Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

