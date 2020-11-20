Brokers Issue Forecasts for Shoe Carnival, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Shoe Carnival in a report released on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SCVL. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.97 million, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.28. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $40.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80.

In other Shoe Carnival news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,100 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $41,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,189.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,768. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,390 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 834,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,830,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 302,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

