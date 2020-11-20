BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOOO. National Bank Financial raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $47.77 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. BRP had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $901.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BRP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,604,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,743,000 after acquiring an additional 71,442 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

