Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded by HSBC

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1,297.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Canada Goose by 31.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

