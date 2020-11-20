Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $32.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 28.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.