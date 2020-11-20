Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

CSIQ stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $134,127,000 after buying an additional 854,888 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 149.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,276,000 after buying an additional 661,027 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $581,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $7,406,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,381,000 after buying an additional 295,812 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

