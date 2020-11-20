Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Raised to “Buy” at BTIG Research

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NYSE CPRI opened at $33.33 on Friday. Capri has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth about $88,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1,488.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after buying an additional 1,581,103 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $25,635,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 421.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 911,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

