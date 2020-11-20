Celo (CELO) Price Tops $1.69

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. Celo has a market cap of $210.91 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00009285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00029272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00159380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00907454 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00191256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00367494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00091391 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

