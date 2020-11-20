Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Third Point LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 150.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,530,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 391.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,843,000 after acquiring an additional 249,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after acquiring an additional 222,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,566,000 after acquiring an additional 142,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $63,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.36.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $650.54 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $663.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $622.56 and a 200 day moving average of $576.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,002 shares of company stock valued at $55,317,763 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

