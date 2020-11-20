China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.18 million, a P/E ratio of 315.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

China Automotive Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

