China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.03

Shares of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.03 and last traded at $32.73, with a volume of 70136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIHKY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of China Merchants Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $163.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

