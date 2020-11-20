CI Investments Inc. Acquires 1,044 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average is $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

