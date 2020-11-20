CI Investments Inc. Acquires 11,607 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 145.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.48.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $126.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average of $95.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $144.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $635,508.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,994 over the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

