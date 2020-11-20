CI Investments Inc. Acquires 16,517 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,468,000 after buying an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,542,000 after purchasing an additional 281,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

NYSE:XOM opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

