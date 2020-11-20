CI Investments Inc. Acquires 203 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

In related news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

