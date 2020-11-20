CI Investments Inc. Acquires 6,501 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTR. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 51.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 96.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded PetroChina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.97.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 262.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15. PetroChina Company Limited has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $53.55.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.26 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.2636 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.12. This represents a yield of 5.1%. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

