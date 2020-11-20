CI Investments Inc. Acquires 829 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $42.53 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

