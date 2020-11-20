CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,084 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,210,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,833 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Best Buy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,581 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $118.83 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

