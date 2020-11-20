CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Target by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $383,694.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,789 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,422 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $171.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $173.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

