CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $213,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $350,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 301.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $63.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.