CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFG opened at $48.93 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $57.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.63.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

