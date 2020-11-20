CI Investments Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 477.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Zymeworks worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 476,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after buying an additional 331,781 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 622,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,974,000 after buying an additional 277,576 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,574,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,869,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 299,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after buying an additional 249,745 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZYME opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $52.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

