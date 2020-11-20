CI Investments Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $149,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 828.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,503,000 after buying an additional 701,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

