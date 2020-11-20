CI Investments Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after purchasing an additional 986,562 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2,423.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,419,000 after purchasing an additional 859,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 424,820 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 368,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,742,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FANG opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.