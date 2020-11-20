CI Investments Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,258,000 after purchasing an additional 762,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,134,000 after purchasing an additional 685,575 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 536,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,379,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,700,000 after acquiring an additional 270,009 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total transaction of $2,041,636.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,358. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $221.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

