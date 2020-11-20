CI Investments Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

