CI Investments Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $543,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $339,000.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $106.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.99. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $107.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

