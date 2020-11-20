CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,432,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,925,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after buying an additional 2,163,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,465,000 after buying an additional 332,736 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 338,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after buying an additional 332,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 184,274 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

