CI Investments Inc. Purchases 12,185 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

