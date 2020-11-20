CI Investments Inc. Purchases 7,810 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $171.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

