CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 72.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 351.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,514,000 after purchasing an additional 986,870 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $66,590,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $63,345,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IHS Markit by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,641,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 2,273.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 765,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,825,000 after purchasing an additional 733,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFO. Truist boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INFO opened at $92.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $94.02.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

