CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $160.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.28.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.