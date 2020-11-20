CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 118.0% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after acquiring an additional 517,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 406,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,037,000 after acquiring an additional 259,788 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,759,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 165.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,463,000 after acquiring an additional 218,644 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $894.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $866.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $775.46. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 120.10 and a beta of 0.99. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $859.46.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

