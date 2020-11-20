CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,984 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $64.60. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.