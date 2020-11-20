CI Investments Inc. Sells 8,421 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,421 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently commented on EQNR. Barclays cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
