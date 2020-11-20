Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $18.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $17.87 on Friday. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $328.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,486,000.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.
