Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $18.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $17.87 on Friday. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $328.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.92.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. On average, analysts predict that IBEX will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,486,000.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

