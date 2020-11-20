ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,343 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

Shares of NUVA opened at $46.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -211.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

