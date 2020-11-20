ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 103,750.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.58.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $427,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,455.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,874.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $233.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $257.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.60.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

