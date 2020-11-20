ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 21,610 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,610 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 167.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Lumentum by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 146.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. Barclays reduced their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Lumentum to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.32.

In other Lumentum news, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $890,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,604,549.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,716 shares of company stock worth $4,649,613. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

