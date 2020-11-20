Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the October 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CCTC opened at $0.01 on Friday. Clean Coal Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc develops patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel. The company has various processes in intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter used for various applications, such as coal-fired power stations, chemical byproduct extraction, and as a source fuel for coal-to-liquid technologies; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal, and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

